To the editor,

In the spirit of the season, the Board of Directors of the Saco Food Pantry wants to express our sincere and deepest thanks to our volunteers and our donors.

Our volunteers have continued to keep the pantry open, in spite of changes due to the coronavirus. They follow CDC guidelines, meeting clients in our parking lot. Clients still can select from the food we have to give. Volunteers pack and bring food to the client’s car. We cannot succeed without the volunteers working behind the scene — picking up food, stocking shelves, and processing produce. When volunteers have had medical issues or were hesitant to come in, there has always been another volunteer who jumps in.

Our donors have gone above and beyond. Too numerous to list, local schools, houses of worship, businesses, nonprofits, neighborhood groups and individuals have given us support through financial donations and food drives. We are so fortunate to be in this supportive community.

The Board of Directors salutes our volunteers and donors. We couldn’t do this without you.

John Reynolds

Saco Food Pantry, Corresponding Secretary

