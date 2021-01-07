SCARBOROUGH – Alma was born on March 10, 1921 and almost made it to her hundredth birthday! She would have liked that. In her long life she was, in many ways, a woman ahead of her time.She graduated from Philadelphia General Hospital as a nurse and promptly entered the Army Nurse Corps, serving in the 3rd General Hospital Unit in Europe and North Africa. Upon returning home she married G. Robert Klotz and had one daughter, Karen Nielsen (who pre-deceased her in 2014). Alma worked for, and retired from, the Pennsylvania Department of Health for 25 years.Alma was also Past Worthy Matron, Eastern Star-Lehighton, Pa. A dedicated professional, a devoted wife and mother, a doting grandmother to Kira (Nielsen) Merrills and Daniel Nielsen, and a proud great-grandmother to Abel and Lucia Nielsen, she was a feisty, opinionated, and thoroughly engaging woman who left her mark, who will be remembered and who will be greatly missed.Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her services. Words of remembrance may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider:First ParishCongregationalChurch UCC12 Beach St.Saco, ME 04072 or:Maine Veterans Home290 Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074

