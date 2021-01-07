SEBRING, Fla. – Claudette Therese Laverriere, 84, of Sebring, Fla. went home to God on Jan. 3, 2021 at Balmoral Assisted Living. Of three children, Claudette was born on Oct. 8, 1936 and was the only daughter of Edmond and Delphine Plamondon Neault of Biddeford.

Claudette graduated with the class of 1954 from Saint Andre High School in Biddeford. On July 6, 1957, Claudette married Adrien (Andy) H. Laverriere at Saint Andre Church in Biddeford.

Claudette’s career spanned many employees inclusive of the State of Maine, Health and Welfare Department, Biddeford District Court, and the University of New England until retiring in 1995. Claudette was known for her extensive volunteer work, specifically serving as a member and Eucharistic Minister for Our Lady of Grace Parish in Avon Park, and missionary work in Haiti in 2002.

Preceding her in death are her two brothers Rev. Armand Neault and Dr. Roger Neault. Surviving is her husband of 63 years, Andy. Also surviving are three children, Marc A. Laverriere and wife Lori A. Laverriere, Patricia L. Lessard, and Ann L. Sobil and husband Jeffrey D. Sobil. Including seven grandchildren, Amanda, Lhea and Emily Lessard; Matthew and Sarah Laverriere; Eleanor and Ava Sobil; and two great-grandchildren, Madison Clement and Ryder Watson. Information forthcoming on Claudette’s Celebration of Life in spring 2021.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at http://www.stephensonnelsonfh.com

