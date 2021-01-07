LEWISTON – Joanne Rowe Dickinson, 79, of Vassalboro passed away peacefully on the morning of Dec. 17, 2020.

Joanne was an educator and activist for justice, equality, women’s rights and freedom of religion. She was a founder of the Bay County Unitarian Universalist Fellowship; past president of Bay County and Brevard County Florida, National Organization for Women’s Chapters. She was an early advocate in the fight against AIDS/HIV and LGBTQIA+ rights. In addition, her day job for many years was Director of the local American Heart Association chapters, bringing the “Art for Heart” programs to both Bay and Brevard Counties.

Joanne also volunteered teaching and painting backgrounds for the Kaleidoscope theatre and the junior Museum of Bay County.

When she made time, she could be found “on the deck” dancing to reggae music, of course, disco, R&B or any good music could get her moving.

She is survived by daughters, Luanne Dickinson, Sandra Dickinson; brothers and sisters, Donald S. Rowe II, Janice Young, James Carver-Brown and Patricia Robshaw; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

To share memories of Joanne or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers Joanne’s family would like donation’s to be considered in Joanne’s name to the

Walpole, Mass.

VFW Post 5188,

33 Robbins Rd,

Walpole, MA 02081

Or

The Wounded Warrior Project,

P.O. Box 758516,

Topeka, KS 66675-8516

