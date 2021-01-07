Gray and New Gloucester fire and rescue personnel receive the first of their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
Scarborough Fire Capt. Bruce Quint administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Zachary Phipps, an EMT with Gray Fire & Rescue, at the North Yarmouth Community Center Wednesday. Emily Bader / Lakes Region Weekly
New Gloucester Fire/Rescue EMT Brianna Morin takes a deep breath as she receives the first of dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at the North Yarmouth Community Center. Emily Bader / Lakes Region Weekly
According to the latest update to Maine CDC’s zip code-based data at the end of last month, Gray had 139 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and New Gloucester had 76. Emily Bader / Lakes Region Weekly
Maine is in Phase 1A of its vaccination efforts, which includes emergency responders, health care workers and staff and residents of nursing homes. Over 38,000 Mainers have been vaccinated as of Wednesday, the same day that the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 525 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths. Emily Bader / Lakes Region Weekly