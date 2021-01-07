Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and to protect patrons and staff, the Scarborough Public Library closed the building temporarily to browsers on Dec. 31.

With this closure and the need to offer a contact-free way to pick up library materials, the library has changed Curbside Delivery to Curbside Pick-up. Library staff will bring requested materials to a table in front, where patrons can pick them up, they will not deliver to individual cars. (For those with mobility concerns, the library staff will deliver materials to the car upon request.)

For Curbside Pick-up: First, request materials through the Minerva catalog, by phone, or by email. Librarians are prepared to make reading recommendations. Speak with a member of the youth services staff by calling (207) 883.4723 option 3 or by emailing [email protected] Speak with a member of the adult services staff by calling (207) 883.4723 option 4 or by emailing [email protected] Library staff will notify you when your library material requests are ready for pick up. To pick up materials, library users should park, then call (207) 883-4723 option 2 or text (207) 883-4723 to provide their name. It is also possible to call from a landline with the estimated pickup time.

The Computer Lab will remain available by appointment. Fax, scan, copy, and print services are also available through the lab by appointment. Call (207) 396-6271 to schedule a 30-minute appointment.

Business hours will remain the same: six days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Masks are required on library property — in the parking lot and in the building.

Visit [email protected] on the library’s homepage, www.scarboroughlibrary.org, to access remote services, including cloudLibrary eBooks and e-audiobooks, Flipster digital magazines, Kanopy streaming, Udemy online learning, Ancestry Library Edition, and much more.

Updates will be available at www.scarboroughlibrary.org or by calling (207) 396-6286. The closure of the building to browsers is temporary and the library staff look forward to restoring browsing as soon as it is safe to do so.

