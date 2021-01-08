Storefront story walk

The new story stroll at the Raymond Shopping Center is ready for families to enjoy. This winter’s storefront story walk for kids features “A Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats. The story starts at the Maine Dance Center and continues along the store windows all the way down to the final pages at 302 Nutrition. Thank you to Angel Nails, The Beacon, Prime Cut Meat Market, 302 Nutrition, and the Maine Dance Center for making this story walk possible.

Artists’ talents for the birds

Put your artistic talents to work for a great cause. Raymond Village Library will provide a wooden birdhouse, you provide the inspiration. Paint it, carve it, wood burn it, cover it with fabric, bead it – the options are endless. The birdhouses may be functional or decorative, your choice. Once complete, the birdhouses will be displayed and raffled to support library programs and services.

Three easy steps to participating: First, sign up by contacting the library to add your name and contact information to the sign-up sheet before Jan. 16. Second, pick up the birdhouses on Feb. 1. Third, drop off your completed masterpiece to the library by March 1. Birdhouses will be on display and raffle tickets will be sold until the drawing on April 4. Contact the library at 655-4283 with questions or for more information.

Bicentennial celebration

In a Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. Jan. 28, visual historian Libby Bischof will highlight significant events in Maine’s history through objects, drawings, maps, photographs and postcards. The presentation will highlight history that stretches back over 12,000 years, long before the British and French arrived.

Bischof is executive director of the Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education and professor of history at the University of Southern Maine, where she has taught for 13 years. She is the author of “Maine Photography: A History, 1840-2015.”

Contact Raymond Village Library at 655-4283 or [email protected] for more information on how to access Zoom and to register for this program.

Parent webinars continue

Dr. Alison Roy’s Zoom series for parents continues from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. The webinars are designed to help parents learn about the latest advances in science and the brain and to provide strategies to support their children during the pandemic. Call 743-8972 or email Marjorie Scribner at [email protected] to register.

New library service

The new year brings additional options for your local library use. In addition to regular Raymond Village Library hours, patrons can now request curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Contact the library at 655-4283 or email [email protected] Books, movies, children’s literacy backpacks, crafts and story time kits are available. The library catalog and new books list can be accessed on the website at raymondvillagelibrary.org. The library continues to be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It will post closings due to inclement weather on WCSH, WMTW, WGME, the library Facebook page and the library website.

Rec equipment donations

The Raymond Recreation Department is looking for donations of any gently used winter recreational equipment like snowshoes or cross-country skis. Donations support winter activities and programs for youth and young adults, although all sizes are welcome. Drop off donated items to the Town Office from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. If you don’t have any equipment to donate but would like to support the program, monetary donations are appreciated. For more information, contact Joseph Crocker at [email protected]

Alissa Messer can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: