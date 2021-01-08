Time is up on your expired registration stickers.
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Friday that deadlines to renew vehicle registrations, reissue expired identification cards and licenses and other deadlines are now back in effect after being suspended because of the pandemic.
All driver’s licenses, driver’s permits, state identification cards, commercial driver’s licenses, dealer licenses, salvage motor vehicle recycler licenses, driver/rider school licenses and instructor licenses that expired since the state of civil emergency began last spring must now be renewed.
Driver vision screening requirements, which were also waived in March 2020 when coronavirus began to sweep the state, were also reinstated.
The state had already reinstated deadlines for those who were able to renew registrations or other documents at their municipal offices. Now, all permanent Bureau of Motor Vehicle locations are operating under modified walk-in hours, except for the main Augusta office, which is open by appointment only.
Motorists who need to renew their registrations or attend to other business at a BMV branch are encouraged to call ahead to ensure they have collected all of the necessary documents.
BMV branches will follow all social distancing guidelines, and the state has installed protective barriers and other separation measures to limit exposure to and spread of COVID-19 infections.
“I applaud the hardworking team at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch offices who have worked so diligently to get back to full operation over the last several months, even during a pandemic,” Bellows said. “We know that the public relies on us to provide current credentials. Our team is here to serve the public, and we will do our best to work with members of the public to make their renewals as smooth as possible.”
