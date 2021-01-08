PORTLAND – Joseph Fontaine, 61, passed away Dec. 17, 2020 unexpectedly at Maine Medical Center. He was the son of the late Irene and Henri Fontaine.He grew up in Portland, and was a graduate of Portland High School. Joe will always be remembered for his love of sports, never missing games that his many nieces and nephews played over the years.His family and friends meant the world to him. Joe was also a die hard Bruins fan, and loved going to see them play in Boston several times. You could always find Joe hanging with his good friends at the Hot Dog stand in Portland, spreading his love, kind words, and trying to make everyone smile that walked by. Joe will be missed by all that knew him.He was predeceased by brothers, Paul, James and Frank, and sisters, Ann Grover and Barbara Jo Darling.He is survived by brothers, Robert and Judy Fontaine, Henri, Thomas and Dottie, sisters, Roseann and Tim Talbot, Mary Jeanne and Rick, Eileen and Bernadette and John Gorman; Godchild, Katy Talbot.There will be a memorial service in the spring.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website http://www.mainefuneral.com

