RUMFORD – Nicholas R. DiConzo, 90, of Rumford went to be with his Lord on Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021 surrounded by his children.

Born in Rumford on June 20, 1930 he was a son of Ciro DiConzo and Ida (Palermino) Bowden. He was a graduate of Stephens High School class of 1948. Following graduation, he joined the US Navy. He worked for Boise Cascade Paper Mill in Rumford for over 40 years in C Recovery as a Boiler Operator.

Nick was an avid golfer and a lifetime member of the Oakdale Country Club, Napoleon Ouellette Post #24, American Legion, Golden Eagle of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, member of the Steamin Demons Club for US Navy Veterans. He was past president of the Chisholm Ski Club and Jr Chisholm Ski Club. He was the chairperson for the class of 1948 reunions and Stephens High School Alumni Association.

He was married in Aberdeen, Md. on Oct. 17, 1953 to Bernice Jacques who died in Rumford on Sept. 12, 2017.

Nick is survived by a son Nicholas E. DiConzo (Donna) of West Paris, five daughters Brenda Stewart (Everett) of Topsham, Marisa Bethea and Lisa Carrier (Bob) of Rumford, Rep. Josanne Dolloff (Chet) of Milton Township, and Renee Collins (Gary) of St. Augustine, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife; a son-in- law, Dwayne; and five siblings.

Funeral services will be private and held at the family’s convenience. Interment in the spring will be in St John Cemetery in Rumford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, Maine.

