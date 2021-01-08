BIDDEFORD – Thomas “Duck Puddles” MacKenzie, 34, lost his battle with cancer on Jan. 1, 2021 in Scarborough. Thomas was born on Jan. 5, 1986. He was the loved son of Leslie and Donna MacKenzie. Thomas was predeceased by his mother, Donna.

Tom was educated by the Saco Public School system and later completed his Bachelor’s in Technology Management. Tom was a proud member of his community, as a child he volunteered with the Knights of Columbus fraternal order serving church dinners. As an adult, he joined the Center for Grieving Children in Sanford. Tom was a proud Veteran in the United States Army Reserves. He completed his training and reserve time in 2011.

Tom was a Project Manager who supervised the creation of the Augusta Veteran’s Neighborhood Project and the Oxford Hannaford’s. He joined the Biddeford Landlord Association; while there he insisted on fair treatment of tenants and respect for homeowners. He was working to start his own business as a Home Inspector and was a proud landlord.

Tom was a man who was loved by all who knew him, but there were a few people who stood out above the crowd.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Leslie and Theresa MacKenzie; his girlfriend, Stephanie Harmon; her mother, Carla Harmon; his grandmother, Blanche Ryan; his uncle, Dick Ryan and his family, his aunt and uncle John and Doris Binette; his siblings and their spouses, Scott MacKenzie, Monica and Michael Johnson, Roger Moreau, Randy Moreau and Debbie, Miranda and Michael Wyatt; his in-laws, Matt and Marie Harmon, Molly Harmon, Annie Connolly, Anne Connolly; his friends, Andy, Jess, Charlie, Steven, Gary, Nick, Rick, Mike, Gina; and his very special friend, his niece, Emma.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider donating to the Center for Grieving Children by contacting Tommy’s Fund manager Andy Burgess via email [email protected]

