STANDISH – Donna Jean Weeks, 78, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021 in the memory care unit of PCAL due to COVID complications. She was born in Westbrook on Oct. 15, 1942, a daughter of the late Arnold and Pearl (Tirrell) Chick and was a 1961 Gorham High School graduate.

Donna was very involved with community activities including the Grange and the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed hunting and fishing while she traveled and lived in the west. Donna also loved quilting and gardening.

She was predeceased by both her husbands, Ronald Glover and Gary Weeks.

Donna is survived by her son, Kenneth Cook-Glover of Plaistow, N.H., stepchildren, Cindy Weeks of Casper, Wy., and Marty Weeks of Billings, Mich.; a sister, Barbara Stevens of Windham; two grandchildren, Eden Cook-Glover and Broc Glover; and four great- grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at PCAL and Northern Lights Hospice for their care and support.

Visiting hours and a funeral service will be held in the spring when it is safer for larger crowds to gather at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Burial will follow at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Hollis. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com

Memorial contributions can be made to:

Alzheimer’s Association

of Maine

383 US Rt. 1 #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

