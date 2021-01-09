Former U.S. Sen. Olympia Snowe on Saturday called for the resignation of President Donald Trump after criticizing the outgoing president for inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Republican moderate, who left the Senate in 2013, demanded via Twitter that Trump “resign from office now to allow our nation to begin to heal and prepare for the transition to the Biden presidency.”
Until just days ago, Trump refused to concede or acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden had won November’s election. Trump’s unfounded allegations of voter fraud spurred a crowd of Trump supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, trashing the edifice and leading to five deaths, including that of a Capitol police officer.
U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, also has called for Trump’s removal, while the rest of Maine’s congressional delegation has not yet taken a stance.
Democrats in Congress are preparing to impeach Trump for a second time.
