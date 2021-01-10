SOUTH PORTLAND – Joseph F. Mitchell Jr., 96, passed peacefully on Jan. 6, 2021. Joseph was born on Feb. 9, 1924 in Portland. He was the middle child, and only son, of Joseph F. and Elsie B. Mitchell of Portland. He graduated from Portland High School in 1941. Joe will be remembered as a steady force in the lives of those around him who exemplified living a life in service to God, family, and country. Joe volunteered for naval service before the start of World War II. He served in both the Atlantic and Pacific theatres. During his service with the Seventh Fleet in the southwest Pacific, he participated in the New Guinea, Admiralty Islands, and Philippine Islands campaigns, earning eight service medals and two battle stars prior to being honorably discharged in 1945. He returned to Maine and briefly attended Portland Junior College. After a short tenure with the Portland Fire Department, Joe joined New England Telephone. He worked at the company, and its successor companies, including AT&T, for 38 years, retiring in 1986. He was active for many years in the Pioneers, a service organization associated with the companies. From an early age, family was a driving influence in his life. He was close to his many aunts and uncles growing up as well as to his sisters. He married in 1961, and had two boys of his own with his wife, Mary. Throughout his life, he enjoyed holidays and outdoor activities, particularly fishing and boating. He was active in the many interests and activities of his sons. In later years, he was a devoted caregiver to Mary who had a long battle with Alzheimer’s.He was a lifelong communicant of Holy Cross Parish of South Portland. He served for several years on the board of the credit union, and participated in staging the yearly Christmas fair.He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Mary P. (Flaherty) Mitchell; his two sisters, Madeline Wallace and Shirley Aceto.He is survived by two sons, Stephen J. Mitchell of Cumberland and Dr. Timothy A. Mitchell of Cape Elizabeth, their wives, Christina and Denise; three grandchildren, Alissa and Drew by Timothy and Denise, and Clancy by Stephen and Christina. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Connolly, her husband Roger Connolly, his brother-in-law, Ralph Aceto; and countless cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to current circumstances, A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. A celebration of Joe’s remarkable life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Joe’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough, for whose care our family is extraordinarily grateful.

