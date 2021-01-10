BIDDEFORD – Cynthia “Cindy” Lou (Nutter) Golden, 63, peacefully passed away on Dec. 29, 2020, at home surrounded by family after battling cancer.

She was born in Portland on Feb. 8, 1957, daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Swasey) Nutter. After graduating from Deering High School in 1975, Cindy had a variety of jobs. Most notably, she was a CNA for 26 years before becoming a Registered Nurse. In her work, she touched many lives from Maine Medical Center to Beacon Hospice, and was able to provide support to so many in need. Cindy was proud to be named Hospice Nurse of the Year and later Clinical Manager of the Year while working for Beacon, her second family. While working as a hospice nurse, she also cared for her husband with Alzheimer’s until the very end of her life. Cindy was one of a kind with a generous and kind heart, always putting everyone else first.

Cindy loved sports – both playing and coaching. Her favorites were basketball and field hockey. She loved watching her children play sports and spent many hours at fields, pools and hockey rinks. She enjoyed spending summers at the beach in her youth, and later with her children and grandchildren. She adored spending time with her grandchildren, whether it involved sledding, going to the beach or having her peanut hunts, she was a kid at heart. She was famous for her homemade pickles, relish and pizzas. For the last 15 years, she and Mark spent their days in Phillips enjoying nature and each other, with a special thank you to Scott for those memories.

Cindy is survived by the love of her life and high school sweetheart Mark Thomas Golden; their children, Lisa (Golden) Koleros and her husband Scott of Biddeford and Thomas Golden and his wife Cheryl of White Plains, N.Y.; her niece Karen Compton and partner Dan Webber; her siblings Robert Nutter, William “Billy” Nutter and his wife Cheryl, and Nancy Scott; her in-laws Scott Golden and grandson Colin, Brian Golden and his wife Elizabeth, David Golden and his wife Patty; and her five grandchildren Little Tommy, Kenneth, Xander, Aviana and Noelle Lia as well as Abbie, Jack and Rhodie. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, Sarah, James, Matthew, Jenny, Erin, Hayden, Jeremy, Caroline and Rachel as well as their significant others; aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family who she adored. Cindy is also survived by Deb and Rick Blackburn and family, and Roy St.Clair and family, who are considered part of the family.

She was predeceased in death by her parents; sisters Terry Nutter and Constance d’Entermont; nephews Nicholas (Nick) Golden and Robert (Robbie) Nutter; and in-laws Elaine and Thomas (Zebe) Golden.

Thank you to Amedisys: Charlie, Jessica and DeeDee; New England Life Care: Christie, Dr. Wrona and all the staff at Hospice of Southern Maine for the exemplary care and figuring out the complicated logistics of getting Cindy home to spend her final Christmas with family and friends. It is because of your amazing efforts that she was able to spend time visiting, calling and FaceTiming friends and family to say her goodbyes. She was an inspiration even in her final days. A special thanks to Liz Germani, Cindy Chamberlain, Alison Milne, Loretta Moody, Tricia Foley, Theresa Skillings, Lynda Hinds, the Dorsey family and all of her friends, family and co-workers for such great support.

No funeral or services will be held per her wishes. A party and celebration of life will be held when it is safe for everyone to gather.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

contributions can be made in her memory to the:

Sarcoma Foundation

of America

P.O. Box 98160

Washington, DC 20090-8160 or at https://www.curesarcoma.org/donate

