PORTLAND – Marjorie M. Chasse, 79, of Portland passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Mercy Hospital. She was the wife of the late Roger Chasse, who died in 2002.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service, under COVID-19 protocol including masks and social distancing, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Forest City Cemetery, 232 Lincoln St., South Portland.

For a complete obituary, to sign Marjorie’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com.

Guest Book