WINDHAM – Lynne Louise Gile, 65, of Windham, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021. Born in Concord, N.H. on July 21, 1955, she was the daughter of Stuart Crosby Gile and Ardis Hennigar Gile. Lynne spent her childhood in Pembroke, N.H. before moving to Scarborough in 1969. She attended school at Miss Jacques School in Manchester and Pride School in South Portland.

Lynne will be sadly missed by her family and friends and especially by her sister, Sharon, who took care of Lynne and lived with her for the past seven years. She was very close to niece Amber, nephew Cody and grand-niece Emi.

Lynne’s sweet smile, quick laugh, and love of teasing brightened each day for her family and friends including friends and staff at C.A.F.E., Senior Enrichment Center, and Spurwink Day Program. Lynne participated in track and field events in the Special Olympics during the 1970s. She loved jewelry and had a large collection. She had jewelry for every holiday, jewelry adorned with different animals, and beaded ones she made herself. She enjoyed making arts and crafts and displaying them in her room.

Lynne loved animals and especially her kitty, Trixie. Lynne visited zoos to see the animals including the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. and Animal Kingdom at Disney World. When riding in the car, she was always on the lookout for birds, people walking their pets, and flowers. Lynne had an amazing memory. If you had a pet and she knew their name, she would always ask how they were doing; and she always remembered when a new movie was going to be showing at the theater.

Lynne was predeceased by her mother Ardis, in 1967, stepmother Susan, in 2003; brother Kevin, in 2005; father Stuart, in 2014; and brother-in-law Merle Bowman, in 2017.

She is survived by siblings, Marcia Koeneman of Round Rock, Texas, Melinda Coley (Alfred) of Oklahoma City, Okla., Cynthia Hews (David) of Belchertown, Mass., Craig Chambers (Charlotte) of Gorham, Sharon Bowman of Windham, and Donna Shippee (John) of Portland; her uncle, Charles Gile of Dallas, Texas and her aunt, Barbara Smith of Concord, N.H.; and many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who took care of Lynne over the years, and special thanks to Lynne’s animal therapist, Sara Treat and longtime case worker, Cindy Trinward who helped her enormously.

Funeral service will be delayed until the spring due to pandemic restrictions. Arrangements are under the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Lynne’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

Donations can be made in Lynne’s memory to:

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098

or at ARLGP.org.

