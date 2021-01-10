OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Richard N. Beaulieu, 68, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021 in Scarborough.

He was born in Biddeford, a son of the late Horace and Rita (Nollette) Beaulieu.

After graduating from high school, Richard went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army as a carpenter. He earned the National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant.

Afterwards, he worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a painter and retired after 40 years of service.

He loved traveling, going to Oxford and Foxwoods Casinos, playing scratch tickets, football, and going on car rides with his Morkie named Bella.

Richard was also known as a great carpenter and for his ability to work with wood. Richard was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Gloria (Burke) Beaulieu; son, Richard M. Beaulieu; sisters, Joanne Daigneault and her husband Richard, and Priscille Mullen and her husband John, a brother, Marc Beaulieu and his wife Charlene; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service with U.S. Army honors will be held at New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Those attending please be mindful of COVID restrictions and mask wearing.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.

