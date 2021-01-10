Located around Diamond Cove on the north side of Great Diamond Island are the remains of Fort McKinley, beautiful, red-brick residences that are now on the National Register of Historic Places. First opened in 1873, it housed 1,500 military members at one point between World Wars I and II before being decommissioned.

Turned over to private ownership in the 1980s, Diamond Cove has since become a premier destination in Casco Bay. At the main landing, where day-trippers dock and the year-round ferry pulls in, are a pair of classic and hip restaurants, Diamond’s Edge and Crown Jewel.

Across the cove may be one of the most exciting redevelopment opportunities in Portland. Built into the cove’s ledge, the Bunker steps out to a sprawling, scenic terrace and then on to a private, deep water dock, one of only two on the island. Inside, the space has a wood stove and electricity.

The upland property consists of two parcels with views out to Casco Bay and includes an old artillery warehouse, which could be transformed for a new use, perhaps a multi-unit residence with city permitting. Members of the homeowner’s association have exclusive access to tennis courts, five beaches, a gym, weekly yoga classes and an indoor basketball court.

148 Cove Side Dr. is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected]

