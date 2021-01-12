PORTLAND — Due to concerns and uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine has canceled BikeMaine 2021.

The annual weeklong cycling event with 450 participants, dubbed “Katahdin Frontier,” was set to take place Sept. 11-18 and include stops in Old Town, Lincoln, Patten, Millinocket, and Dover-Foxcroft. It initially had been set to take place in September 2020 but was postponed to 2021 with the hopes the virus would be better under control.

“Though we are encouraged by the vaccine rollout currently underway, there is still a long road ahead before gathering with hundreds of people from across the world in rural Maine communities feels safe again,” said event director Will Elting.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine said it has no intention of retiring the event and”fully intends to bring it back when it is safe to do so.” The organization is looking into doing smaller BikeMaine events this summer.

For more information, go to bikemaine.org/faqs.

