WASHINGTON — An additional 5,000 members of the National Guard could arrive to support Inauguration Day security in Washington, city officials said Wednesday, which would increase the total to at least 20,000 in a rapidly swelling security apparatus focused on the Capitol.

“I think you can except to see somewhere upwards beyond 20,000 members of the National Guard that will be here in the footprint of the District of Columbia,” acting D.C. police chief Robert Contee said at a news conference.

Maine National Guard officials confirmed Wednesday that Maine is planning to provide 175 to 200 Guardsmen in support of the inauguration.

A defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to comment on internal discussions, said that Pentagon officials were still working through plans for providing additional security support to the inauguration.

The official said that discussions with city and federal officials over the final number of National Guardsmen to be sent into Washington were still at a notional stage, as officials plan for what is needed and take part in tabletop exercises led by the Secret Service.

For now, officials say 10,000 will be in place by the weekend. National Guard forces in and around the Capitol will be armed, while others are expected to be unarmed.

Defense Department officials are scrambling to establish an adequate plan for providing National Guard aid for the inauguration and avoid a repeat of last week’s attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

National Guardsmen initially deployed to the capital from outside Washington were drawn from special units designed for emergency mobilization on short notice, defense officials said.

Guardsmen sent from Virginia and Maryland included members of the National Guard Reaction Force, a unit of troops in every state focused on riot control and defending critical infrastructure. Dozens of troops in those units can mobilize within eight hours of notice, with hundreds more following 18 hours later, the Guard has said.

Those guardsmen are still in Washington, state officials said, raising questions about whether premier riot response troops will be tied up in the District if planned protests at state capitals spiral into violence.

Defense officials have already expressed concern about balancing the response in Washington with needs in individual states.

“We’re not going to pull too much out of their states and put them at risk, so a very delicate risk management process is underway,” Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

The Washington Post’s Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.

