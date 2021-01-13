SCARBOROUGH – Phillip Elwood Armstrong, 95, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

Phillip was born in Tarrytown, N.Y. to parents, Clifford Armstrong and Louise York. Summers were spent on Phillip’s grandfather York’s farm in Damariscotta Mills. Young Phillip learned farming, animal husbandry, working tractors and trucks, (driving them at 14), and working hard.

Phillip joined the U.S. Marines at 18 and spent 3 1/2 years serving his country in the South Pacific – thank you Phillip!

Phillip met Jacqueline Hall while working together in South Portland. They married, honeymooned in Quebec City, bought a house that they lived in together for 70 years. They raised five children in that home.

Phillip excelled in a 40-year career in the automobile business. He was a lifelong gardener, providing the family and neighbors with a bounty of fresh veggies.

Phillip was an active woodsman, catching trout and salmon throughout Maine, Alaska and Canada. Phil shot numerous trophy whitetail bucks in Washington County – he was a life member of the Davey Crockett Big Game and Angling Club.

Phillip was a life member of Portland’s Woodfords Club, where he made many friends. Phil was a Mason – devoting time to service of others.

Phillip and wife Jackie, provided a wonderful upbringing for their five children, at their (camp) on Crescent Lake and many trips to Canada.

Phillip was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Phillip leaves us now, well prepared for the next phase in his eternal life – among which will be his reunion with his beloved bride, Jackie.

Those who remain behind, who loved him greatly, include daughter Linda, son Steven and wife Laurie, son Allan and wife Margaret, son Matthew – U.S. Navy veteran, and son Jason and wife Grace; grandchildren, Stacy, Stevie, Justin, Benjamin, Jessica, Zachary; great-grandchildren, TinaLynn, Michael-son, RubyLovely and Olivia.

On behalf of the extended Armstrong family – we offer our great gratitude to the many wonderful medical professionals – from the Mercy system to Springbrook rehab to Scarborough Terrace, where Phillip enjoyed many good times and most excellent care. Thanks to all!

Services private. To share memories or to offer online condolences to the Armstrong family please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

﻿

Guest Book