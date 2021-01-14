Portland’s Reiche Community School will be closed to in-person learning Friday and remain closed until after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend because an individual at the school has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fifteen close contacts of that person will go into quarantine, the Portland Public Schools announced in a news release.

Because of the number of staff in quarantine and the need to clean the building, Reiche staff and students will conduct full remote instruction starting Friday.

The district will reopen the school for in-person instruction on Jan. 19.

