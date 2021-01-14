SACO — On Jan. 2, 2021 Richard “Dick” Gantnier died in his home of more than 50 years surrounded and supported by his family.

Born Sept. 23, 193,1 in Portland, Maine son of Beatrice (Berry) and Albert Gantnier of West Scarborough, ME.

He was the oldest of four siblings; Dolores Willard, Alice O’Donnell, and Alberta Zadoorian and grew up in West Scarborough, where he was a graduate of Scarborough High School in 1948. In 1949, directly after high school Richard attended Miss Farmer’s School of Cookery in Boston.

As a boy, he was also the very first Eagle Scout in Dunstan Corner Troop 79 receiving the honor in 1950; something he shared as a source of pride.

On Oct. 23, 1951 he married the love of his lif, Carlene J. (Moody) Gantnier, and they began to build their “castle” filled with love and laughter; two daughters, five grandchildren and eight grea- grandchildren.

In his career, Richard served in the Army Reserves for 25 years retiring in 1975, with the rank of Major, and worked for 42 years as a meat manager for Hannaford Supermarkets.

He was lucky enough to enjoy 29 years of retirement where he loved to travel with family and friends as often as possible, earning elite status on most cruise lines with his 36 plus cruises!

Richard was an avid golfer and was a long time member of the Biddeford Saco Country Club where he spent many days on the course with his wife and countless friends.

Of all the roles he had in life, he enjoyed being a grandpa the most and was known as the “biggest fan” at sporting events for all his grandchildren, seldom missing any and always dressed in the proper fan attire

He will be sorely missed by so many including all the neighbors that each day saw his big smile and friendly wave as they drove by him walking down the street or sitting in his swing.

He is survived by: his wife Carlene of 69 years;three sisters, Delores Willard, Alice O’Donnell, Alberta Zadorian and her husband Norman. His two daughters, Sharon Walls and her husband Jerry Walls, Ellen Rizeakos and her partner Will Burk. Five grandchildren; Cortney Clark, Melanie Saccuzzo, Jason Walls, Alex Rizeakos and John Rizeakos and eight great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen to grieve privately. In lieu of flowers, people can make a donation to Alcoholic Anonymous at csoaamaine.org.

