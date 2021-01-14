OAKLAND — Oakland police are searching for 29-year-old Janie Mullins, of Oakland and the Sanford/Springvale area. Oakland police are concerned for her well being.
Police made an announcement late Wednesday evening that Mullins was last seen in Oakland on Thursday, Jan. 7, and possibly in the Sanford area on Friday, Jan. 8. Mullins could be driving a silver 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Maine license plate number 5287WK.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police at 207-465-2202.
This story will be updated.
