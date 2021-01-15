Madam Mayor

New Gloucester’s first Honorary Pet Mayor, Maggie Mae Haley, received an official certificate proclaiming her title from Recreation Director Sarah Rodriguez on Jan. 8. The duties of holding this office include making public appearances at special events and posing for photo opportunities.

Maggie Mae, 2½, strikes an imposing figure as she is half Saint Bernard and half Tibetan mastiff. According to Haley family members, their pet loves to go for walks at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds and frolic with her brother at the playground. Her favorite activity is lying around with her family and her pet peeve is not being able to go everywhere her human family goes.

Maggie Mae won the contest in a random drawing held on Dec. 18, 2020. Her reign as pet mayor extends from Dec. 19, 2020, through Dec. 17, 2021. This fundraiser for the Recreation Scholarship Fund yielded approximately $400.

Full Wolf Moon

The Full Wolf Moon is calling hikers age 6 and up to head out on a brief evening walk through the wintry forest and fields at Pineland Farms on Jan. 28. If desired, snowshoes can be used on the trek, weather and snow conditions permitting. A crackling campfire provides a warm-up station for participants, who are advised to keep a lookout for wild animals and tracks along the way.

As of this writing, the time slot of 4:30 p.m. still had openings; the 5 p.m. slot was sold out. The cost is $6 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at shop.pinelandfarms.org/collections/all-classes-events. The program is weather dependent.

Educator-led activities require all participants to wear masks. Participants should be prepared to be outside for the entirety of the program. Group sizes are limited.

This program meets at the Education Barn in the Family Farmyard, 110b Valley Farm Road. Contact the Education Department at 650-3031 or [email protected] with any questions. For storm cancellations, see WCSH6 News Center Maine Closings and Delays.

Winter sand

The public sand pile for New Gloucester residents only is now located at 611 Lewiston Road, to the left of the fire station as you drive into the property. There is a limit of two 5-gallon buckets of sand per trip.

This sand is not intended for non-residents or for commercial use. Call Public Works Director Ted Shane at 926-4574 for more information.

