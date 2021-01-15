Food for Thought

The Bridgton-Lakes Region Rotary Club contributed $500 last month to the Friends of the Bridgton Public Library to enable a donation of over 725 books to the Harrison Food Pantry. This Food for Thought program supports literacy and was inspired by the Rotary’s distribution of health and wellness packets to local food pantries. Particularly popular were the children’s books that were donated. For more information about the Rotary Club and the library, check out their respective websites at lakeregionrotary.com and bridgtonlibrary.org.

LRRC still connected

To promote health and safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Lake Region Recovery Center is currently closed for in-person visits and meetings. However, LRRC continues to be in touch with members and hold meetings via Zoom. Anyone in need of support should call the Recovery Line at 803-8709. More information is available at lrrcbridgton.org, facebook.com/LRRCBridgton or [email protected]

LRRC also has free, life-saving Naloxone. To learn more about this medicine call 803-8707.

Rotarian gets vaccinated

Pediatrician Lisa Ryan, a member of the Bridgton-Lakes Region Rotary Club, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 31.

“When I entered the field of medicine 25 years ago, I never could have imagined a year like this one,” she said.

Ryan works at Mercy Northern Light in Windham and Portland. She is proud of Maine Rotary’s role in the vaccine rollout, which Rotary International considers an extension of its PolioPlus program.

“Our club has many health care workers, both active and retired, and we are hopeful that we can play a role in the rollout of the vaccine efforts in the Lakes Region,” said Julie Forbes, Rotary Club president and naturopathic doctor.

Get ready to run

Looking forward to brighter days! Registration is now open for the 45th annual 4 on the Fourth Road Race & Kids’ Fun Run on July 4. Proceeds from the race benefit the Bridgton Public Library and local nonprofit organizations. Due to the pandemic, last year’s race was run virtually on the original 1977 course. This year the Race Committee is planning to hold the race on its usual certified 4-mile course starting on Lower Main Street and finishing on Depot Street. To register for the event go to fouronthefourth.com. Updates and more information will be provided over the next few months through the website, social media and email.

Beware thin ice

The Maine Snowmobile Association website says that winter is arriving late this year and no lake in Maine currently has more than one inch of ice, which is not safe. The layer of snow on top of the ice can be misleading, so snowmobilers, ice fishermen, cross-country skiers, snowshoers and other winter sports enthusiasts should avoid going out on a lake until much colder weather builds up a thicker layer of ice. Avid snowmobiler and Bridgton resident Bill Preis says, “Stay safe and don’t become a statistic.” Measure the thickness of the ice before venturing out on any lake.

