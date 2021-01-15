Local students named to the dean’s list of the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont, include: Elliot Dumais and Nicholas Fiorillo, both of Scarborough; and Garrett Higgins of Gorham.
Matthew Henderson of Scarborough and Courtney Cushing of Gorham were named to the fall dean’s list at Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Sande’s Picks: Southern Midcoast food scene still thriving
-
Southern Forecaster
Cape moves forward with school building, renovation projects
-
The Forecaster
Cooking at the Cove: A sunny lunch
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside New Gloucester: Jan. 15
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Bridgton: Jan. 15