Input sought on Saco Comprehensive Plan

To the editor,

Residents of Saco, on Thursday, January 21st there will be a Public “Kick-Off Meeting,” where we will introduce the newly-begun Comprehensive Planning process, review recent trends affecting Saco, discuss what they mean for its future, and start talking about a shared community vision. As a member of the newly formed Long Range Planning Committee, council liaison to the Planning Board, volunteer and liaison to Saco Main Street, volunteer and liaison to the Dyer Library and Saco Museum board, liaison to the Coastal Resiliency Committee, as well as advocate for senior issues, I aim to be your voice in this historic process. This will be a ZOOM meeting and available online, but for those residents who cannot attend, or are not online, such as many of our seniors and aging in place population that may not have access to the internet, I invite you to reach out to me with input on what you want Saco’s future to be. Feel free to contact me at 207-590-1581 or if you have email at [email protected]

Jodi Mills-MacPhail

Saco

