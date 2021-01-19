PORTLAND – On the morning of Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, Norma went home to join her heavenly father (2 Corinthians 5:8.)

Born on July 21, 1934, to Norman Usher and Elsie (Emery) Usher. Norma graduated from Hollis High School in 1952 and it was there she met her husband of 62 years, Bruce Young. Within a year of being wed, they welcomed their first son, Bruce Jr., and together they lived in Maryland and Scarborough while Bruce Sr. served in the Marines. Eventually, they made a lasting home, settling in Gorham. In 1954 their second son, Paul was born followed by their third, Ronald, and then two daughters Sandra and Gail.

Norma spent her adult years as a housekeeper and a stay at home mother, doting on her beautiful children. In 1969 she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and despite several hospitalizations, she remained positive and a rock to her family.

Norma attended Oak Hill Chapel in Standish and loved listening to Gospel music and radio broadcasts. She enjoyed bird watching, Dennis the Menace comics, and spending time with her eight grandchildren.

In 2004 Norma moved to the Barron Center in Portland where she spent her remaining years, beloved by her fellow residents and staff. Norma was known for her charismatic smile, deep belly laughs, unrelenting resilience, upbeat demeanor, and everlasting thoughtfulness. She loved to surprise her family by sending them care packages of goodies she purchased from the country store at the Barron Center or stories she had clipped from magazines that reminded her of the recipient. If you visited while she was having a meal, she insisted that you share half. She freely gave anything she possessed that others needed, whether that be a shoulder to cry on or worldly goods, and always asked after the well-being of family, friends, and pets. Her kindness was unparalleled and her heart was pure and unwaveringly full of love.

In Heaven, Norma joins her husband of 62 years Bruce Young Sr.; father and mother, Norman and Elsie; a brother Clayton Junkins, sisters Patricia Usher and Beverly (and her husband Wesley) Strout; a nephew Jeff Usher; and a grandson, Jamie Harmon.

She is survived by her children Bruce Jr. and his wife Sylvia of Yarmouth, Paul and his wife Bonnie of Gorham, Ronald and his partner Sandra of Gorham, Sandra Young of Casco, and Gail and her husband John Bennett of Gorham; her grandchildren, Josh, Dan, Alisha, Jen, Abbie, Corey, and Brad; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Norman Jr. and his wife Janette, sisters-in-law, Claudette Young and Rita Anderson, former son-in-law, Randy Morrison, former daughter-in-law, Sheila Young; and dear friend, Sharon Fillmore.

Norma’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Norma’s staff/family at the Barron Center in Portland, specifically Marie, Lisa, Ray, and Sarah. Your care, devotion, and love for Norma, especially during this past year has filled our souls with peace and comfort. She loved and appreciated all of you, a sentiment shared by us, her family. Thank you for caring for her so deeply.

A grave side service will be announced in the spring at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hollis, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton (Bar Mills) are entrusted with her services. Condolences may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com.

In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you please show our healthcare workers an act of loving-kindness, and take time to appreciate life’s little pleasures like Norma was known to do: feed your backyard birds, share your dessert, and appreciate the grass between your toes.

