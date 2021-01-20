Dolores Lajoie

SACO — Dolores M. Lajoie, 83, of Biddeford, Maine, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Dolores was born on June 25, 1937, daughter of the late Oscar and Marie Bernier.

Dolores, known by everyone as Dolly, graduated from St. Andre’s High School and soon after met her husband, Wilfred. R. Lajoie. They were happily married on July 28, 1956, and spent almost 53 wonderful years together until Willie passed peacefully in 2009. She has missed him dearly since that day and the whole family is comforted to know they’re finally reunited.

Dolly was a loved one, a friend, an artist, a volunteer, and ray of light, among many other special qualities. She loved oil painting and created many beautiful beaches and seascapes, one of her favorite places in the world. Dolly loved sewing, too. Everyone who knew her would tell you she’d drop anything to hem your pair of pants or fix a zipper. She was kind and compassionate and taught her family respect, and selflessness.

Her artistic talents also included scrapbooking, singing for the Tri-City Chorus Club, and volunteering at the local City Theater as a highly requested makeup artist. She shined through the hard work she put into everything she did.

Dolly successfully started two businesses in Biddeford, Maine. She opened Dolly’s Bridal Salon where she made custom veils and altered dressed for many brides. She also started Raggedy Anne and Andy Nursery School where she impacted the lives of so many children who still remember being inspired by her to this day.

She officiated the marriage ceremonies of various family members and friends as a notary public. She was an instrumental part of establishing the Biddeford Free Clinic and became a literacy tutor to help others. She understood that helping others was her purpose in life and she did it with grace and love.

The most important thing to remember about Dolly is not her artistic capabilities, or the successful businesses she ran. Dolly was the most loving little lady in the world. She never let you leave without reminding you of how much you meant to her. She gave the best hugs and had the most radiant smile. She’ll be remembered for how much she adored her family and how she made everyone around her feel special and loved.

Along with her parents and husband, Dolores is preceded in death by her brother, Normand Bernier.

Left to cherish her memory are her twin sister, Doris Robida, and brother, Richard “Jim” Bernier, As the matriarch, she also left behind her wonderful family including sons, Michael Lajoie, and his wife, Cathy, and Gary Lajoie and his partner, Molly; daughters, Debbie Bourque and her husband, Roland, and Sheryl Fournier, and her husband, Denis; grandchildren, Nicole and Shawn Lajoie, Amanda and Heather Sprague, Kayla and Cole Fournier, Megan Fournier, Corey Bourque, Cami Thomes, Isabel and Kennedy Brake; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Dolores will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Hope Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Due to Covid-19 safety protocol, visiting hours will be limited to immediate family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Compassus Hospice at 23 Spring St., Suite C, Scarborough, ME 04074. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com

