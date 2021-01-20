FARMINGDALE – Marietta T. Nizza, 83, died on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Marietta was born on August 17, 1937 in Auburn, the daughter of the late Francisco Cillo and Sylvia (Booker) Magno. She grew up in Auburn, North Adams, Mass., and in Portland. She attended local Portland schools. In her early 20s Marietta married William McAllister, who predeceased her. After William died she married Joseph Nizza. She started work in the food service industry and at Maine Medical Center for several years.

Marietta was independent and had her opinions about everything. She was a strong woman who faced hardships such as losing her son and her husbands, but she never changed. She remained her own spirited and fiesta persona. Even in later years, Marietta always wanted her independence. In her free time, she loved her plants, her cat and chocolate.

She was predeceased by her husband, William McAllister; second husband, Joseph Nizza; son, William McAllister; brothers, David and Kurt, stepsisters, Louise and Virginia; and nephew, Gino.

She is survived by her son, Anthony Nizza of South Portland; a brother Arvid Magno and his wife Mary of Portland; five grandchildren; five nieces and three nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited in the chapel, followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland.

To view Marietta’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Guest Book