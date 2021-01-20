Betty Robinson Sanford 1937 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Betty Robinson Sanford, 83, heard the angels singing and decided to join her heavenly family on Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021. We are quite sure her brother, “Nunny,” who passed away in World War II, was leading the chorus as Betty was singing “Comin’ in on a Wing and a Prayer” just hours before. She truly believed in the lord and his guardian angels so it’s interesting that she picked that song, as she would have only been 8 years old at the end of the war. Born March 2, 1937, she was the only daughter, born nine years after the last of three sons, to Gloria (Gagnon) and Lawrence Robinson. Formerly of Old Turner Road in Auburn, Betty lived most of her adult life in West Bath and Brunswick. Sunflower Lane in West Bath was named after her love of sunflowers. Given her green thumb and love of flower gardens, she would plant rows of sunflowers so the birds could get a meal and she would get a smile. Later in life, Betty moved to the Coastal Landing Senior Retirement Community where she had the time of her life. Enjoying dinner with friends in the dining hall, the many sing-alongs, and the weekly Bingo games were her favorites. As health declined, Betty spent her last years living with her daughter in Harpswell. There she was able to lavish her two great-grandchildren, who lived next door, with all the love they could hold. Betty made a career of cooking, cleaning, and raising her children with manners, good grammar, and soft hearts. She ensured faces were always washed and clothes were clean before going out in public. Betty was known for her delicious cooking and could prepare macaroni and cheese 101 ways. One of her proudest moments came later in life when she decided to take the GED test in her 50s. She aptly scored the highest English grade they had to date, for which she gave thanks to May Marston, her 9th grade teacher. When the children were finally making lives of their own, Betty enjoyed many activities. She especially loved bowling, boating and RV-ing. When it wasn’t the party boat rafted up in the basin, you could find Betty docked close to home at the New Meadows Marina, playing cribbage for hours on her boat “The Best One Ever”. As years passed, winters had her snow birding to Clearwater, Fla. while spending summers RV-ing with the Pine Tree Gypsy Club. Her favorite trip (done two different times) was cross country to California and back, stopping at many glorious sights along the way. In her down time, she enjoyed reading James Patterson mysteries and watching Forensic Files on T.V. Betty thought if she got a “do-over,” she would make a career as a forensic scientist. Betty’s greatest gift was her ability to love so completely. Hugs and kisses were always free flowing to all she met. It is a legacy that will be handed down for generations as her children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren will all remember her genuine, adoring love. Betty delighted in making people laugh and could tell a story that lasted all day! She was truly loved by all. Betty joyfully rejoins her predeceased parents; and three brothers, Lawrence (Nunny) Robinson Jr., Arthur M. Robinson, and Robert E. Robinson. She will be sadly missed by her adoring children, a son, Raymond Schram of Freeport, three daughters, Vicki Hopkins of Brunswick, Julie Schram of San Diego, and Maria Renaud and her husband Lawrence “Bud” Renaud of Harpswell; two grandchildren, Chelsey and her husband Chris Weeks and Max Renaud with his partner César Negrette; and two of the most loved great-grandchildren, Lawson and Leona Weeks; along with her two very special sisters-in-law; favorite nieces, handsome nephews; and many cousins. A memorial service will be held sometime in the spring. Burial will be at Orchard Hill Cemetery in West Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to Independence Association 3 Industrial Pkwy Brunswick, ME 04011 or http://www.independenceassociation.org/donate

Guest Book