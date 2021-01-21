SACO — Interested in your city’s future and what Saco will look and feel like in the years to come?

The city is about to embark on a process that will culminate in a new Comprehensive Plan — a blueprint for the future, as described by city staff.

They’re kicking off the process on Thursday, Jan. 21, in an online public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Dec. 14, the Saco City Council agreed to create the Long Range Planning Committee, which will oversee the comprehensive planning process.

Through a request for proposals bid process, Stantec, a global company with offices in Portland and Topsham, was chosen to help the city with the new plan. According to its website, Stantec provides wide-ranging services, from engineering to architectural services, community development, sustainability and environmental services, program management and more.

The LRPC will work with Stantec’s consultants to synthesize the community’s vision and incorporate community feedback into the plan, said Saco Communications Director Emily Roy.

“At the Public Kick-Off Meeting, we will introduce the comprehensive planning process, review recent trends affecting Saco, discuss what they mean for its future, and start talking together about a shared community vision,” said Roy.

There will be an interactive period within the session to collect comment from participants, and online activities will be available after the meeting.

Thursday’s session will be recorded and made available online afterward for those who cannot attend the event live.

The process of forging a new Comprehensive Plan is projected to take 18 months and will examine demographic trends, land use and transportation, sustainability and resiliency, economic development, parks and open space, natural resources, historic preservation, public facilities, arts and culture, and fiscal capacity.

The current Saco Comprehensive Plan was adopted in 2011 and was last updated in 2018, to focus on the downtown sector. Sections on sustainability, arts and culture were added at that time, city officials said.

In the spring, the city plans a series of topic-based workshops, followed by other meetings and events later in the year.

To view the meeting, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82666495342 . The meeting ID is: 826 6649 5342. To call in, use dial-in number: (646) 558-8656.

