WESTBROOK – Therese Emond Plessis, 89, died in hospice care at the Springbrook Center in Westbrook on Jan. 19, 2021. She was born on Feb. 21, 1931, in Thetford Mines, Quebec, the daughter of Claudia and Amedee Emond. She grew up in Biddeford and lived there and in other York County communities all of her life and travelled extensively.

Therese was raised in a French-speaking household, attending Catholic schools in both St. Andre parish and later in St. Joseph parish. When Therese was 9, she was returned to Canada with her mother and lived in a convent in Sherbrooke, Quebec for many months until proper immigration documents could be processed.

Therese enjoyed many friends and business associates. She also served capably in social services for many years.

She is predeceased by her parents; and brother, Leopold Emond.

Therese leaves behind her son, Robert Plessis; sisters, Jeannine Lucey and Anita Drapeau; several nieces and nephews; and great-nephews. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Cote Funeral Home, Saco. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting cotefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Maine chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association in Scarborough.

