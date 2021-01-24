“‘The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration’ by Isabel Wilkerson – who also wrote the current bestseller, ‘Caste’ – is how serious history should be presented.
(It would also make a great Ken Burns television series.) I was immediately hooked by the cover photo and excerpts from works by Black writers that appear at the beginning of each chapter. Then, the very readable, personalized style sold it.
“Ms. Wilkerson interviewed more than 1,200 people over many years, listening to the challenges they and nearly six million other Black citizens faced as they moved from the South to the North and West between 1915 and 1970. She focuses on three individuals at different times during the migration, linking their stories with others to form a deeply compelling, enlightening and long overdue record of one of the ‘great untold stories of American history.’
“Despite being over 600 pages long, it is difficult to put down and a ‘must read’ for anyone trying to understand the issues and events that have fueled the current climate of racism and distrust in this country.” — PERRI BLACK, Sweden
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
How Maine’s members of Congress voted last week
-
Arts & Entertainment
York musician Harvey Reid knows the value of the troubadour. He wrote the book on it.
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: Trendy sugar substitute has many benefits, but one big drawback
-
Arts & Entertainment
Painter makes home, and art, in Phippsburg fishing village
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Once a Maine wunderkind, now a Trump crony
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.