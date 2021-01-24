“‘The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration’ by Isabel Wilkerson – who also wrote the current bestseller, ‘Caste’ – is how serious history should be presented.

(It would also make a great Ken Burns television series.) I was immediately hooked by the cover photo and excerpts from works by Black writers that appear at the beginning of each chapter. Then, the very readable, personalized style sold it.

What are you reading? Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it as the pandemic – and its ripple effects – continues. Was it a need to escape, a need to dig deeper? Something else? Send your pick to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

“Ms. Wilkerson interviewed more than 1,200 people over many years, listening to the challenges they and nearly six million other Black citizens faced as they moved from the South to the North and West between 1915 and 1970. She focuses on three individuals at different times during the migration, linking their stories with others to form a deeply compelling, enlightening and long overdue record of one of the ‘great untold stories of American history.’

“Despite being over 600 pages long, it is difficult to put down and a ‘must read’ for anyone trying to understand the issues and events that have fueled the current climate of racism and distrust in this country.” — PERRI BLACK, Sweden

Send questions/comments to the editors.