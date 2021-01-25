A new Portland entertainment series launching this winter boasts a fairly unique but timely feature – socially distanced snuggling on a cold winter’s eve.

The new Unplug & Unwind series at Halo at the Point features musical performances for just 24 people, on 12 loveseats that are reserved by couples. The loveseats are spaced 10 feet apart, so you’re close to whoever you want to be close to, and far from everyone else.

It’s part of the venue’s Lounge Series, which includes movies, trivia nights and other events where people listen and watch from the comfort of their loveseats.

The Unplug & Unwind series kicks off Friday with Portland-based rock singer Janay Woodruff, who performs under the name JanaeSound. On Saturday, JanaeSound will perform again, with skaters from Ice Dance International, based in Kittery. Both events are at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $80 per couple, and there’s a limited bar selection, with concessions available for purchase in a garden area outside. Masks are required at all times while inside. The Halo is located in the Thompson’s Point complex, a mix of entertainment, arts and retail businesses in historic brick buildings on the site of former train repair facility. The space has 20-foot-high ceilings.

For Friday’s show. JanaeSound will sing songs from Led Zeppelin’s “Mothership” album, and she’ll be accompanied by Mark McDonough on acoustic guitar. The album features classic Led Zeppelin tunes like “Whole Lotta Love,” “Ramble On” and “Immigrant Song.”

For Saturday’s show, JanaeSound will be singing as skaters perform on synthetic ice set up in the indoor lounge space. There will likely be six skaters performing at various times, on two synthetic ice sheets, said Douglas Webster, Ice Dance International’s Executive Artistic Director. The ice dance company performs around the country but is based in Kittery, where Webster lives.

The series is a partnership between Thompson’s Point management and Halo Studios, a Maine-based recording studio. The series is scheduled to run through the winter and features musicians performing acoustic versions of songs from an album that inspired their career under the Unplug & Unwind banner, as well movies, trivia nights, lectures and other events as part of the Lounge Series. The lounge furnishings and decor were created in partnership with Laurie Andrews Designs.

To keep tabs on other Halo at the Point lounge events as they are scheduled, go to the Thompson’s Point website and check out the event calendar.

