Robert Francis Madore, age 52 of Kennebunk, passed away on Dec. 27.

Robert was born in Worcester, and grew up in Leicester, the son of the late Ralph and Fay Madore. Bob, to all who knew him, held multiple college degrees, his last being his bachelor of arts from the University of Southern Maine, where he met his wife of 23 years, Michelle.

Bob was an active outdoorsman and enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, shooting, and was a longtime volunteer for the local Cub Scouts organization. Bob also enjoyed playing video, board and RPG games with his children, while bombarding them with Dad jokes.

He was an excellent chef and passed down many family recipes to his kids. Bob would say his two greatest achievements were his children and becoming a Mason of York Lodge 22, AF & AM. He was the kindest, most giving soul you could imagine and was a friend to everyone he met. The world is definitely a darker place without his presence.

Bob is survived by his wife, Michelle Madore; children Storm, Lily, Solomon and Torben; sister Sheila Madore, her husband Leighton and their daughter Olivia; brother David Madore, his children Alexander and Marlene and his partner Sara James; brother-in-law Matthew Pettis, his wife Diana and their children Xavier and Xander.

Visiting hours were Jan. 4 at Bibber Memorial in Kennebunk. A Masonic memorial service was held and officiated by members of York Lodge 22, AF & AM.

An account has been established at Northeast Credit Union, and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation for the educational expenses of Bob’s four children:

The Madore Family Education Fund, PO Box 76, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bob’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous