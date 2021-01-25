Destination Beer: Portland Maine

7 p.m. Thursday. Virtually presented by Craft Beer Cellar, free. eventbrite.com

All aboard the Maine brew bus – from your own home! Craft Beer Cellar and Tom Littlefield from the Maine Brew Bus invite you to join them for a virtual tasting event that will “visit” four local breweries. You’ll hear stories behind the beers and come to understand, if you don’t already, why Portland is such a hot spot for beer. But what about said beer? For $15.75, you can order for pickup or delivery what you’ll need for the full immersive experience. The sampler has Oxbow Brewing Luppolo, Lone Pine Portland Pale Ale, Rising Tide Mosiac IPA and Austin Street Six Grain Stout, one for every spot on the tour. If you’re a craft beer lover, your Thursday night plans are literally in the can.

‘Parallax/Geography’ & Tory Fair: ‘Portable Window’

Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Through Feb. 28. The Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, free. meca/edu/ica

You have until the end of February to hit downtown Portland for a pair of exhibits at the ICA at MECA. “Parallax/Geography” features work of four photographers who use experimental processes while also revisiting four key elements of photography: time, light, space and substrate. Tory Fair’s “Portable Window” features a video, photographs and sculpture made through an intergenerational dialogue that began in 2018 with ecofeminist artist Mary Miss.

‘OR,’

In-person through Feb. 14, digital on-demand viewing Feb. 10-28. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $35, $31 seniors, $23 students, $25 for digital. portlandstage.org

Portland Stage’s newest offering is The Winnipesaukee Playhouse production of “OR,” by Liz Duffy Adams. Imagine you’re England’s history-making first woman playwright, Aphra Bern. But you also happen to be a spy. Add to that you’ve got a famous actress hidden away in your closet and her lover, who just so happens to be the king, comes looking for her. All of this gets unpacked in Adams’ double-crossing farce “OR,” set in the 1660s. You can see the performance in person through Valentine’s Day or digitally stream it from home, starting on Feb. 10 and through the end of the month.

‘Zappa’

Stream anytime through Jan. 31. Virtually via Strand Theatre, $12. rocklandstrand.com

Frank Zappa is one of the most fascinating, imaginative, innovative and genius musicians of the 20th century. He passed away in 1993 at the age of 52 but left behind a musical legacy that has rightfully earned him cult status. “Zappa” is the first all-access documentary about him, and director Alex Winter will take you deep into the Zappa vault, where you’ll see archival footage that reveals the private life of a musical career that never shied away from political turbulence. The film features appearances by his widow, Gail Zappa, and many of Zappa’s musical collaborators, like Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and several others. Get ready for more than two hours of total Zappa immersion.

