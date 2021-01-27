The America East Conference is doing what it can to adapt and move forward, changing the way it sets up men’s and women’s basketball games by releasing schedules in two-week increments for the rest of the season.

The change was made in order to maximize scheduling flexibility in light of COVID-19 issues, and it is needed. On Tuesday, the University at Albany men’s basketball team was the latest program to halt activities. It has been placed on a temporary pause following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test within the team’s Tier 1 personnel. The length of the pause will be determined pending additional test results and contact tracing.

All teams at the University of Maine, including the basketball teams which are America East members, will not play any games until at least Feb. 4.

“At this time, there are positive COVID-19 cases in UMaine Athletics, and all health and safety protocols are in place, including contract tracing, quarantining and isolating,” UMaine said in a statement Monday. “To protect the privacy of student-athletics and employees, no details will be released.”

UMaine said its teams will continue to prepare for upcoming games. Testing for the programs continues for all Tier I personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches and support staff. The basketball teams are next scheduled to play on Feb. 6-7 against UMass-Lowell, the men’s team on the road and the women at home.

Last week, members of the University of Vermont’s women’s basketball team decided not to continue their season and opted out.

UCONN: UConn says it has postponed its next two men’s basketball games, including Thursday’s scheduled contest with No. 3 Villanova after learning that an official who worked its Tuesday night win over Butler has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Huskies have been placed in a daily testing protocol and a modified quarantine that also will prevent them from traveling to New York for a game at St. John’s on Sunday. The school says it won’t play another game until it is deemed safe by medical professionals and other postponements are possible.

These will be the ninth and 10th games on the Huskies schedule that have been either postponed or cancelled because of concerns related to the novel coronavirus.

FOOTBALL

TENNESSEE: Josh Heupel was hired as Tennessee football coach on Wednesday, giving the Vols a package deal with his athletic director, who was hired only six days ago himself.

Athletic Director Danny White announced he has hired Heupel as Tennessee’s 27th head coach. He’s now the Vols’ fifth different head coach, not counting interim or acting coaches, since the end of the 2008 season.

White said they looked at a number of candidates before coming to Heupel, someone he has worked with the past three years. White said Heupel wins with integrity, has a history of winning titles and is an architect of explosive offenses.

“He is a players’ coach and the kind of person the student-athletes go the extra mile for,” White said in a statement. “I saw that first-hand, and you can see it in his coaching record.”

Heupel was 28-8 in three seasons at UCF, where White hired him to replace Scott Frost after the Knights went 13-0 in 2017. White signed Heupel to a one-year extension in December 2018 that kept him under contract through the 2023 season.

