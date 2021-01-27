This month’s message from the Bath Area YMCA

The Bath Area Family YMCA and its branch in Brunswick, the Landing YMCA, support the health and well being of the community through programs that promote youth development, social responsibility and healthy living in over 14 communities in midcoast Maine.

Strengthening community has always been at the heart of the Y. When schools shut down in March, we provided child care for essential workers and grab-and-go meals for children and their families. We’ve since partnered with local school districts to provide hybrid learning environments to school age children and meals to remote learners via the Y Veggie Van.

A Y membership has always been more than access to a facility. Your memberships help us serve more neighbors, especially in times of need. In addition to memberships for adults, family, youth and seniors, we’ve added new options. Virtual Memberships offer online classes like yoga and Barre led by our local instructors, and Impact Memberships support the Y’s critical work and includes two guest passes per month.

Visiting the Y is a little different for now. Members reserve their time in advance to swim in the lap pool or therapy pool, walk the track or work out in the wellness centers. Health guidelines are followed for the safety of all.

We are forever grateful to members and supporters while we all weather the pandemic. You can make a difference in our community now by becoming a member or making a donation to our COVID-19 relief fund to support food and families at the Y.

To learn about our programs, become a member or make a gift, visit us at bathymca.org or call 443-4112 and ask for Andrea.

Bath Area Family YMCA | 303 Centre St. | Bath, ME 04530

Landing YMCA | 26 Venture Ave. | Brunswick, ME 04011

Presenting Sponsors:

Supporting Sponsors:

ReMax Riverside | 1 Bowdoin Mills Island, Suite 1010, Topsham | 207-725-8505

