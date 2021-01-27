Crocker on Coastal Carolina dean’s list

More than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, including Brianna Crocker an early childhood education major from Kennebunk.

Coastal Carolina University is located in Conway, South Carolina.

Legacy Properties retains No. 1 spot

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, and Camden, announced last week that it again retained the No. 1 ranking for luxury property sales in Maine. The company reported results based on its ongoing success selling residential homes priced over $1 million.

According to Maine Listings’ statistics, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty closed 183 transaction sides over $1 million in 2020 which is a nearly 54 percent increase from its own 2019 record. Dollar sales volume also expanded by more than 95 percent to $351 million in luxury sales compared to $180 million the previous year. The statistics also show that the company held a very substantial lead over the No. 2 agency in the market segment. With luxury sales performance exceeding that of its next closest competitor by more than double in dollar terms, the company continues to extend its leadership role in both listing and selling the highest value homes in Maine.

“We have been investing heavily in innovative products and global advertising that were critical to cementing purchase decisions when buyers and sellers did not have the flexibility to travel<‘ said Chris Lynch, president, in a press release. “This high-value segment of the market really requires the global access, luxury branding, and white-glove service we provide. There were lots of new buyers looking at Maine real estate this year and we were well-positioned to help them.”

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty also reported that it ranks as the top real estate company in Maine for all property sales above $450,000.

“We are very fortunate to have so many top-performing agents who have built their businesses around a high-touch approach, exceptional personal service, and professional sales results,” Lynch said. “We have been able to offer our exceptional service and advertising model across more price points and new markets. The size of our company allows us to be focused on our efforts while providing the service our clients expect. We believe that all of our clients’ homes deserve the kind of custom attention we provide.”

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty attributes its success to offering its clients a package of marketing services including professional photography, Matterport 3D Virtual Tours, glossy print advertising, global property distribution through its network of professional agents, and luxury branding through its affiliation with Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Despite the very low availability of homes for sale, we managed to achieve a record number of transaction sides,” Lynch said. “Closing 1,034 sides as a company in 2020 is a direct reflection of the focus, diligence, and professionalism of our talented agents. They were able to find the gems for their clients and get the properties closed, which should not be taken for granted in 2020.”

Middle School of the Kennebunks Book Group returns

The Middle School of the Kennebunks Book Group is returning. The return is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 with a Zoom meeting.

Meetings are 2:15 until 3:30 p.m. and open to teens in the sixth to eighth grade.

The book club is being hosted by Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library and Kennebunk Free Library. Hosts will be Terri Bauld from Graves Library and Jon Roy from Kennebunk Free Library. This month the group will read “Look Both Ways” by Jason Reynolds. Participants can stop by either library to pick up a copy of the book.

Please sign up in advance by calling either the Graves Library, 967-2778, or Kennebunk Free Library, 985-2173. Participants are asked to read the book in advance of the meeting. For more information, call either library.

Teens take-home kits for February

Every week, kits will be available to be picked either on library in-person days or via curbside pickup. Each kit will include the supplies and instructions necessary to complete the weekly project, either a craft or a science experiment. Every Monday, participants will meet via Zoom to chat and complete the previous week’s project. To join the meeting at 3 p.m., visit https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/86356573384 or see the library calendar for the Zoom link.

All teens, ages 10 and older, are welcome. The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit the www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Friday afternoon gaming at library

Teen Gaming is scheduled for every Friday at 3 p.m. at Kennebunk Free Library. Participants will play Jackbox. It’s a multiplayer game that can be played from a distance. All participants need is a device with internet access. Before the game begins, participants will be given a code to log in and play along. The group also occasionally dabbles in Minecraft.

The group will meet via Zoom at 3 p.m. to chat while gaming. For the link, visit https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/88980582413 or check Kennebunk Free Library’s online calendar for the Zoom link. Open to all teens ages 10 and older.

For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

