SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland School Department is seeking the public’s input on its search for a new superintendent.
Superintendent Ken Kunin announced he is stepping down at the end of the 2020-2021 school year in June, and the district is now asking the public to fill out a survey to answer several key questions.
“This is an important position, and we need your help,” the district said in a statement. “We want to hear from students, teachers, staff, parents and community members. What skills and qualifications do you want to see in a leader? What are the strengths and challenges of our district?”
The district has made the survey available online in English, Arabic, Spanish, French and Portuguese. To learn more and get a link to the survey, visit www.spsd.org/suptsearch. The survey closes Friday, Feb. 5.
