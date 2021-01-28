Richard William Contant passed away Jan. 24, 2021.

He was born April 4, 1927 in Wakefield, Massachusetts, to Arthur and Cora (Dodge) Contant.

A Navy veteran of World War II, he served as a Gunners Mate in the U.S. Naval Armed Guard Service. Richard was employed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Charles T. Main Co. While at MIT he was honored to work with astronauts John A. Glenn, Jr., Alan B. Shepard, Jr. and M. Scott Carpenter in the early years of the space program.

Richard, (Dick) married the former Helen, (Betty) Hume, Oct. 27, 1950, and together they shared 69 loving years together until her passing March 11, 2020.

He was a member of the Golden Rule Lodge A.F. & A.M. of Wakefield; the American Legion and enjoyed woodworking, hiking and bike riding. Richard’s family was always most important to him.

Besides his parents and loving wife, Betty, he was predeceased by his brothers and sisters Marion, Arthur, Arthur Jr., Doris, Helen, Natalie, Harold, Eleanor, Robert and Roger.

He is survived by two sons and their wives, David and Mirella Contant of Merrimack, New Hampshire,, James and Gail Contant of Limington, Maine; grandchildren Kimberly Contant and her husband Ross Malaguti of Concord, New Hampshire, and Daniel Contant and his wife Jennifer of Bowdoinham, Maine; great grandchildren Owen and Link Malaguti and Elijah Contant and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Richard‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

