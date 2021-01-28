Schools in South Portland are closed Thursday because of a large power outage that is impacting thousands of Central Maine Power customers in the area.

The outage was impacting more than 5,300 customers in South Portland and 200 customers in Cape Elizabeth at 8:15 a.m., according to CMP. Another 1,400 customers in Portland are without power.

The outage has been traced back to a substation, but CMP employees are still working to diagnose the exact cause, according to Catharine Hartnett, a company spokesperson.

“We are switching customers to another circuit to be able to restore power and moving a mobile substation in as a contingency,” Hartnett said in an email. “We do not have a specific time for restoration to provide just now, but are working as quickly as we can to address it.”

Ken Kunin, superintendent of South Portland schools, said schools are closed Thursday because of the outage.

“Since most of the city is currently without power, we are unable to hold classes remotely. We are aware that more than one third of homes and five out of eight schools are without power,” he said in an email to parents.

Kunin said all of the city’s schools are without phone or internet.

South Portland schools will not be able to serve meals today and students should use storm packs that have already been sent home, Kunin said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: