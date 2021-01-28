Less than two months after releasing her album “In My Dreams” in November, singer-songwriter Darien Brahms dropped another record called “Pop Gospel” with 10 new tracks, including “Time.” The track skews toward the huskier side of Brahms’ vocal range and after spending about half of its length on a single path, thrumming along on one bass line, the song shifts gears and adds toe-tapping percussion.
The former Portlander now resides in Maryland and is currently working on her doctorate in Global Interaction and Exchange from University of Maryland at College Park.
On New Year’s Day, Brahms took to Facebook to announce the release of “Pop Gospel.”
Both albums are available on all digital platforms and at darienbrahms.org.
Here’s “Time:”
