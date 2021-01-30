MIAMI — Jimmy Butler returned, and made sure the Miami Heat got back to their winning ways.

Butler scored a season-high 30 points after missing 10 games because of the NBA’s virus-related protocols, and his go-ahead layup with 42.1 seconds left helped the Heat defeat the Sacramento Kings 105-104 on Saturday night, ending a five-game losing streak.

Sacramento had a last-ditch chance at the end, but Richaun Holmes’ jumper was well short.

Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Miami, which got 15 points from Tyler Herro and 14 from Duncan Robinson.

De’Aaron Fox scored 30 for Sacramento, 17 of those coming in the fourth.

HORNETS 126, BUCKS 114: LaMelo Ball scored a career-high 27 points and had nine assists, and the Charlotte handed visiting Milwaukee its second loss in two nights.

Gordon Hayward added 27 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 34 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

ROCKETS 126, PELICANS 112: Christian Wood scored 27 points and visiting Houston extended its winning streak to five games.

Zion Williamson had 26 points for the Pelicans, who looked sluggish at times after scoring 131 points in a victory over Milwaukee a night earlier.

TRAIL BLAZERS 123, BULLS 122: Damian Lillard hit a fadeaway 3-pointer as time expired to give Portland a win at Chicago.

Lillard finished with 44 points on eight 3-pointers.

