WESTBROOK – William E. Haskell Jr. “Mr. Bill”, 83, died on Dec. 15, 2020. He was born on Oct. 9, 1937 in Westbrook, the son of Earl and Viola Haskell. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1955. He worked for Streamline Auto Body where Walter Nelson taught him the trade.

Bill loved to dance. He belonged to Pine Tree Squares and Round Duets where he would square and round dance with his wife Patricia. He also enjoyed collecting old clocks, toys, and Disney memorabilia. He would go to auctions and flea markets to find his treasures.

Bill moved to Florida in 1986. He and Pat loved going to Disney and even participated in several square dance exhibitions in the park. They belonged to Wagon Wheels square dance club in St. Cloud, Fla.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Haskell, of Westbrook; three daughters, Priscilla Robichaud of Standish, Donna Rodgers and her husband Glen of Grafton, N.H., Whendy Nason and her husband William of Hiram; 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas Haskell and his wife Carol of Westbrook; and several nephews and their families.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery.

