SOUTH PORTLAND – Ronald Edgar Mclaughlin, 94, of South Portland, passed away on Jan. 23, 2021 in the town of South Portland.

Ronald was born in Calais to Edith Lavinney and George H. McLaughlin on March 13, 1926. He went to school in Calais and was drafted into the Army during World War II and served in the Philippines. Ronald married Christine Elsie Bickford on May 1, 1948.

Ronald worked at Casco Bay Paper Box Company and had his own business doing carpentry and remodeling work. He was a member of the White Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church and served as head Deacon for many years.

Ronald is preceded in death by his loving wife, Christine; brothers, Donald and Nelson, and sisters, Dorothy and Jean.

He is survived by his son, Gary McLaughlin and wife Pandra, daughter, Dianne Lowell and husband Bob, daughter, Cheryl Frank and husband Benny; son Steve McLaughlin and wife Sonia, and his son, Scott McLaughlin.

Graveside services will be in the spring.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

