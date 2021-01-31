SOUTH PORTLAND – Donald C. Philbrick “Don”, 85, of South Portland, passed peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with family by his side, on Jan. 23, 2021.

Don was born on Feb. 17, 1935 in Portland, the son of Asa D. Philbrick and Hazel M. (Hannon) Philbrick. At the age of 2, after his mother’s passing, Don went to live with his maternal aunt and uncle on Ocean Avenue in Portland, while his brother Robert went to live with his paternal grandparents in Bath. His aunt Beryl and uncle Cyril “Pete” Michaud raised him along with their daughter, Beverly. Don was very much loved by the pair, who raised him as their son.

Don was educated in Portland Schools, graduating from Deering High School in the class of 1953. Later in 1964, he moved to California.

In 1974, Don moved back to Maine taking over the family business, Portland Air Freight, (PAF) originally founded by Pete Michaud in 1954. Don owned and operated Portland Air Freight, Inc. from 1974 until he sold the business in 1994.

Don met his beloved life partner, Lois Martin, of Hallowell, in March of 1989. Together they traveled the country – the Grand Canyon, Ariz., Seattle, Hawaii and Florida – as well as cruised to the Caribbean Islands and to Alaska. One of their most memorable trips was to the Grand Canyon where they were able to “stand on the corner in Winslow, Arizona!” as the Eagles song goes.

In retirement, he spent 20 years at his Lakeland, Fla. home enjoying the warmer weather. Don had a lifelong passion for sports, including golf and the Patriots. In early retirement, Don worked in the Pro Shop at Nonesuch River Golf Club. While wintering in Florida, he also enjoyed volunteering as an on-course marshal at the PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando.

He is predeceased by his parents; his aunt Beryl, uncle Pete; cousin Beverly (Ward); and his brother Robert D. Philbrick, of Gorham.

Donald is survived by the love of his life Lois Martin; his niece, Susan (Foss) Bell of Saco; sister-in-law, Mary Philbrick of Gorham; Lois’ children, Wyndee Mocciola Grosso of Westbrook, daughters, Olivia and Chloe; and Ronald “Ronnie” Mocciola II, wife Kate, daughters Lila and Sylvie, of Cousins Island, Yarmouth.

A private graveside service will be held for family. A celebration of life is planned for Summer 2021.

Arrangements are in care of Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences can be expressed at http://www.hobbsfunerlahome.com.

